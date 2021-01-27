IGP cautions disgruntled candidates against destabilizing Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector-General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola has warned defeated presidential candidates against any attempts to discredit the outcome of the just-concluded presidential election.

President Yoweri Museveni emerged winner of elections held on January 14, with 58.64 percent of the total votes cast defeating 10 other candidates. His main challenger, the National Unity Platform candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine scored 34.83 percent.

The other candidates in the race included FDC’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat, ANT’s Gregg Mugisha Muntu, DP’s Norbert Mao, independents Nancy Kalembe, John Katumba, Willy Mayambala, Fred Mwesigye, Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu and Joseph Kabuleta. All of them have disputed the results, calling the process a sham.

Kyagulanyi has since claimed that he won the election “by far,” even though he does not release any figures to challenge the tally by the Electoral Commission. However, he says that his team has collected more than enough evidence to show the irregularities that marred the exercise.

The opposition has also hinted on a ‘Plan B’ to reclaim the victory which was allegedly snatched from them by the National Resistance Movement candidate through the Electoral Commission. However, Ochola who described former presidential candidates as disgruntled said they are aware of their plans and that security forces are prepared to encounter any unlawful measures.

“By all measures, the 2021 general elections will go in history as the most peaceful despite threats of Plan B… We are aware of attempts by disgruntled former presidential candidates to promote hatred and incite the public,” Ochola said.

Ochola who was speaking at a post-election security briefing called by Internal Affairs Minister Gen Jeje Odongo advised the former presidential candidates to seek redress in the courts rather than taking routes that would incite violence.

Gen Odongo equally assured Ugandans that the country will remain peaceful just like it was during the election period. “I want to take this opportunity to thank you all fellow countrymen for keeping the peace. I want to thank the security agencies for maintaining the peace,” Gen Odongo said.

Military and police put Kyagulanyi’s home under siege on the eve of declaring presidential results. The High Court on Monday ordered them to vacate the home in Magere, Wakiso district.

URN