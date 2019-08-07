IGG investigates flawed Kyotera recruitments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government-IG is investigating allegations of irregular staff recruitments at Kyotera district local government.

The Investigations stem from reports of rampant corruption and favoritism in the recent staff recruitment.

Kyotera District Service Commission officials are on the spot for allegedly soliciting bribes from applicants as well as processing appointments for unqualified staff.

The investigations come a few days after the interdiction of Aaron Muyonga Kayinga, the Secretary Kyotera District Service Commission over corruption allegations.

His interdiction came after he was picked up by police a fortnight ago after some applicants claimed that he extorted money from them with promises of helping them to secure jobs.

A team of officers from the Masaka Regional Inspectorate Office are currently cross-examining some local government staffs and District Service Commission members at Kyotera district headquarters at Kasaali.

Munira Ali, the IG Spokesperson has confirmed the ongoing inquiries, saying their team is probing reports of corruption and abuse of office in Kyotera district. She says they will publish their findings when the investigations are done.

URN has learnt that preliminary investigations have also unearthed tendencies of influence peddling by some District Service Commission members to facilitate appointment of unqualified staff.

Those so far implicated are Abubaker Mutaaya, a member of the service commission whose son Moses Lubega was appointed Parish Chief with a forged Public Administration diploma, which has since been disowned by Kampala University where he claims to have studied.

Both Mutaya and Lubega are reluctant to talk about the development. But Fred Karyesubula, the Kyotera Chief Administrative Officer, says they are cooperating with all government agencies investigating any irregularities in the district.

*****

URN