IGG: 52 CAOs arrested over corruption in 2022

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fifty-two Chief Administrative officers were arrested by the Inspectorate of Government-IG last year, the Inspector General of Government, Beti Olive Kamya has revealed. She explained that the affected CAOs were interdicted and charged with among others embezzlement of funds, abuse of office, and utterance of false documents.

She reveals that some of the CAOs confessed to the syndicate corruption, noting that their superiors asked them to send them money but didnt table any proof to that effect. Kamya revealed this in the Ntungamo district during on-spot visits to health facilities where she sensitized the community on whistle-blowing against corruption.

Se warned CAOs against being used by top public officers in different ministries and departments to misappropriate funds sent to them to implement government projects.

Dunstan Balaba, the Chairperson of the Chief Administrative Officers Forum said he wasn’t aware of the CAOs involved in syndicate corruption. He however said implicated officers should be arrested in case they exist.

The warning comes a few days after the Obongi Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Andrew Leru returned Shillings 30.6 million he illegally took from the Parish Development Model (PDM) program. The money was meant to benefit some groups under the program.

URN