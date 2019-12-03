IG urges gov’t to strengthen local complaint mechanisms in corruption fight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Deputy IGG George Banugemereire has called for local complaint handling mechanisms at the various levels of government’ as a measure to curb corruption. He says that creating more institutions does not affect the fight against corruption but boosts the campaign to eradicate the vice.

Bamugemereire says that 50 per cent of the complaints recorded by the Inspectorate of Government are matters concerning irregularities in recruitment for jobs and failure to pay pension and salaries, among others, which can be handled at the local level.

This was in response to questions on the role of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit led by Lt Col Edith Nakalema, its approach towards uprooting corrupt officials from government institutions, and the threat it presents to institutions like the IG. Several people have previously asked the government to stop creating parallel anti-corruption institutions that weaken existing ones.

The matter came up during a Press conference organized by the National Debate council, Parliament, and the Office of the President and IGG as one of the activities to mark the anti-corruption week. He said that if districts have places where people can lodge complaints, a number of cases will be tamed since whistleblowers do not have to wait to file complaints with the IG.

He says this will allow the IGG to focus on handling other big cases as currently the cases they have can be handled at the local level.

Bamugemereire also called on Ugandan irrespective of Political affiliation to participate in the corruption walk slated for Wednesday saying this should show Uganda’s stand on corruption.

Meanwhile, the National Schools Debate Council are preparing to hold the 10th national school’s debate championship with the aim of sensitizing young people on the effects of corruption. The Executive Director, National Debate Council Dunstan Kakaire says that this year’s debate is aimed at engaging young people in schools to understand the extent of corruption and challenge them to play their part.

Ranny Ismail, the Assistant Director Communications and Cooperate Affairs says nine of the winners in the corruption debate in schools will all be given half a million Shillings by Parliament and a pair of shoes each from Bravo shoes.

URN