ICPAU 3rd Public Finance Management Conference opens with call for accountants to drive Uganda’s growth

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 3rd Public Finance Management (PFM) Conference, organized by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), officially opened today at the Imperial Resort Beach Hotel in Entebbe.

The conference, held under the theme “Public Finance Management Systems for Sustainable Service Delivery,” brought together public sector leaders, policymakers, and finance professionals to explore strategies for enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficiency in Uganda’s public financial management.

The keynote address was delivered by Professor Augustus Nuwagaba, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda, who commended ICPAU for its critical role in advancing the accounting profession.

“Do work Uganda can be proud of. You are at the forefront of Uganda’s development,” Nuwagaba urged the attendees. He emphasized the critical role accountants play in driving the country’s growth trajectory through effective resource mobilization and utilization. “Accountants can unlock a ten-fold growth potential through Public Finance Management,” he noted, highlighting the profession’s capacity to transform Uganda’s economic landscape.

Nuwagaba said as custodians of public trust, accountants must reject corruption and champion transparency in all financial dealings.

Beyond compliance, he challenged attendees to adopt green accounting practices that safeguard the environment while ensuring long-term economic viability.

He emphasized the critical role of innovation, stating that digital transformation is no longer optional. Accountants must leverage technology to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and accountability in public finance management.

Nuwagaba also underscored sustainability as a cornerstone of Uganda’s development agenda, referencing the triple bottom line framework, which calls for a balance of the 3Ps—People, Planet, and Profit.

The Deputy Governor’s remarks reinforced the conference’s theme of sustainable service delivery, positioning accountants as key drivers of Uganda’s growth through ethical, eco- conscious, and tech-enabled financial governance.

CPA Ronald Mutumba, Vice President of ICPAU, delivered the opening remarks on behalf of the Institute’s President, CPA Josephine Ossiya.

Mutumba underscored the conference’s significance as a platform for shaping national policy and improving service delivery. “We all deserve quality public goods and services delivered efficiently and sustainably,” he said, pointing to the need for robust PFM systems to support healthcare, education, infrastructure, and security.

The conference builds on resolutions from the 2nd PFM Conference, which called for reforms in stakeholder involvement, public asset management, and resource mobilization. This year’s discussions will focus on programme-based budgeting, sustainable procurement, public governance, and developments in public finance reporting, among other critical topics.

ICPAU continues to champion PFM reforms, including the adoption of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and active participation in global standards-setting. The Institute has also submitted recommendations on the Valuation Bill, 2024, and tax amendment bills, reinforcing its advisory role to the government.

The three-day event features speakers from the National Planning Authority, the Ministry of Finance, and the Uganda National Oil Company, among others. Participants will also engage in recreational learning activities, including aerobics and a fitness walk, alongside a medical camp hosted by Entebbe Referral Hospital.