Hundreds miss out on police recruitment in Rwizi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 400 people who turned up in Mbarara for recruitment into the police force for Rwizi region were on Monday turned away.

255 police constables are needed for the region with Mbarara having 59 slots, Kirihura with 43, Isingiro 64, Ntungamo 59 and Ibanda 30.

Despite hundreds turning up for the recruitment exercise, only 200 have been identified and will compete for the only available 59 slots for Mbarara district.

Rwizi region police spokesperson Samson Kasasira says that most of those who were turned away were above the age of 25 yet the recruitment targeted 18-25.

Kasasira further revealed that some did not possess Uganda Certificate of Education- UCE and lacked five credits including English and Mathematics.

Justine Musiime says she was rejected because she had turned 26 years. She says that female should have been accorded special consideration.

Jackson Tugume who was also kicked out because he is 28 says that the police force did not put into consideration the challenge of unemployment among the youth.

In Kasese, more than 600 youth showed up for the recruitment exercise at Kasese Primary School.

According to the team leader Rwenzori East, Olivia Rosemary Wawire, the target is to recruit 87.

Easter Katushabe, 23 a resident of Kanamba in Karusandara Sub County, said that she once trained as an LDU and has been voluntarily serving in her area, she hopes to be enrolled into the force as a constable.

Mariam Kyakimwa 20, a resident of Bugoye stresses that after her senior four she feels this is the only opportunity to get employment.

In Wakiso district only 144 youths turned up at Kavumba recreation centre.

Felix Ndyomugenyi, who is the team leader says that after screening they retained 44.

*****

URN