Hundreds attend prayers at Kibuli mosque in disregard to Covid-19 guidelines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Administrators at Kibuli mosque have allowed more than 70 congregants to attend jummah prayers today. The government had restricted places of worship to only 70 congregants at a time as a pre-condition for their reopening after more than six months of inactivity.

The places of worship were closed in March as governments across the world enforced lockdowns to forestall the spread of coronavirus disease-COVID-19.

According to medical experts, there is a high risk among large gatherings as it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart. But despite the risk involved, the Friday Jummah prayers led by Dr Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi were attended by hundreds of congregants.

Although only 70 were allowed inside the main mosque, a huge crowd convened in the mosque compound usually used for holding Eid prayer. Every entrant’s temperature was checked and mosque officials ensured that everyone had a face mask and washed hands before entering.

The executive Imam Sheikh Abdul Salam Mutyaba said they have done everything possible to implement all the standard operating procedures even though they were overwhelmed by the numbers.

Dr Walusimbi told URN that today’s theme of the Jumah sermon was reminding Muslims that while Uganda celebrates its independence, they must also commemorate their independence from evil and strengthen their belief and faith in Allah.

He added that the ‘new normal’ situation brought about by COVID-19, should not worry anyone that Islamic norms of praying are being violated because the religious doctrines allow adjustment of prayer practices basing on emerging situations and their implications on people’s lives.

