Human traffic still low at Rwanda-Uganda border

Katuna, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Human traffic is yet to pick up at the Uganda-Rwanda border more than two weeks after the Rwandan authorities reopened the borders. The Rwandan authorities reopened the border on January 31st, 2022.

President, Paul Kagame closed the borders on February 27, 2019, accusing Uganda of hosting Rwandan dissidents, abducting Rwandan nationals, and locking them in non-designated areas. Rwanda then issued a travel advisory to its nationals against travelling to Uganda, saying their safety was not guaranteed.

On Tuesday, our reporter visited Katuna Border in Kabale district almost three weeks after the border reopening. He observed minimal movement of human traffic compared to the past before the border closure. No public bus has crossed the border via Katuna/Gatuna border in Kabale district or Chanika border in Kisoro district since the borders were reopened.

Chris Baryomunsi, Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance confirms the low number of people crossing to both countries. According to Baryomunsi, so far only about 100 people are cleared at the Katuna border to cross to and from Rwanda on a daily basis compared to over 1000 who would be cleared before the impasse.

He says that only cargo trucks are effectively and quickly cleared by Rwandan authorities to cross. Baryomunsi also says that Rwanda is still barring passenger buses from crossing to Uganda via Katuna and Chanika borders, which is affecting business.

Baryomunsi explains that their findings indicate that people are still reluctant to cross to both countries due to multiple COVID-19 testing protocols in Rwanda. He says that Rwandans on the other side are reluctant to cross to Uganda because of the high COVID-19 testing fees.

He explains that a rapid COVID-19 test in Rwanda costs Shillings 20,000 compared to the Shillings 100,000 charged by Ugandan authorities for a PCR test. Despite this, Baryomunsi insists that the Ugandan charges are favourable since only a single test is required compared to Rwanda, which conducts multiple tests.

Erasmus Sanyu, the Chanika town council LC3 Chairperson in Kisoro district says that ever since the border was re-opened, nothing much has changed to benefit the locals in terms of business. Sanyu says that the number of locals crossing to and from Rwanda is still very low due to restrictions on the Rwandan side.

He says that even Chanika market that happens every Friday is yet to register many customers from Rwanda due to strict orders. He says that Rwandan nationals use porous borders to cross to Uganda to provide casual labour.

Jackson Muganiizi, a resident of Kamwezi sub-county in Rukiga district, says that business is yet to pick up the weekly Saturday market along the Uganda-Rwanda border of Rwamatunguru due to the low number of people crossing from Rwanda to Uganda.

URN