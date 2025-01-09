Human rights activist Agather Atuhaire arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Human rights activist Agather Atuhaire has been arrested.

Atuhaire, the co-founder of Agora, an online digital public square dedicated to promoting human rights, public accountability and social justice, was arrested on Thursday along with other activists as they attempted to march to the Supreme Court to protest the trial of civilians in the Court Martial.

The other activists are Godwin Toko, George Victor Otieno, Marion Kirabo, Mercy Awino, Bernard Olupot, Praise Aloikin and Soita Wepukhulu

The arrests followed the swift detention and conviction of lawyer Eron Kiiza by the Court Martial on Tuesday. Kiiza, along with other lawyers, was representing veteran opposition leader Kizza Besigye and Obed Lutale Kamulegeya, who face charges of possession of two pistols, eight rounds of ammunition, and conspiracy to disrupt security in Uganda.

In a statement signed by eight activists, they expressed concern over Kiiza’s conviction, describing it as part of a growing pattern of gross human rights violations. They criticized the judiciary, stating, “The Judiciary, which is supposed to be the custodian of the rule of law and justice in our country, refuses or fails to act.”

The activists also expressed dismay at the Supreme Court’s failure to resolve an appeal regarding the Constitutional Court judgment won by former Nakawa Member of Parliament Michael Kabaziguruka. The judgment ruled that the Court Martial is not an independent and impartial court as required by Article 28(1) of the Constitution, meaning civilians cannot receive a fair trial under its jurisdiction.

The statement further read: “Its jurisdiction is limited to the enforcement of military discipline. The Supreme Court, where an appeal was lodged, has refused to dispose of it for four years now.”

Atuhaire and the activists are currently detained at Central Police Station.

