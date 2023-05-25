How to manage debt for a stable financial future

COMMENT | CLEVER NICHOLAS | Debt has become an unavoidable part of modern life for many individuals, enterprises and households. Whether it’s student loans, credit card debt, or mortgages, managing debt has become a pressing concern. When managed well, it is a source of success, when mismanaged, the repercussions are dire.

We are in an era where loans are easily accessible, and the allure of instant gratification prevails, managing debt has become an increasingly critical skill for individuals and societies alike. The burden of debt can be overwhelming, trapping people in a cycle of financial instability or throwing them down the spiral of poverty.

However, with a proactive and holistic approach, individuals can regain control of their finances and pave the way for a stable and prosperous future. Here are a few tips on how to manage debt;

Assessing the Situation: The first step in managing debt is to fully understand the scope of the problem. Take stock of all outstanding debts, including credit cards, student loans, mortgages, and personal loans. List the amounts owed, interest rates, and payment schedules. This assessment will provide a clear picture of the debt landscape, allowing for informed decision-making. Budgeting and Expense Tracking: Creating a comprehensive budget is essential to effectively manage debt. Start by analyzing income sources and fixed expenses such as rent, utilities, and transportation costs. Then, allocate funds for essential living expenses such as groceries and healthcare. It is vital to distinguish between needs and wants, cutting back on discretionary spending to free up money for debt repayment. Employing smartphone apps or online tools for expense tracking can be immensely helpful in identifying areas where spending can be reduced. Prioritizing Debt Repayment: Once an understanding of the financial situation is gained, it is crucial to prioritize debt repayment. There are two common strategies to consider: the avalanche method and the snowball method. The avalanche method involves directing extra payments towards high-interest debts first, while the snowball method focuses on paying off the smallest debts first. Both approaches have their merits, and the choice depends on individual preferences and circumstances. Regardless of the strategy chosen, consistency and discipline in making regular payments are key. Negotiating with Creditors: When facing overwhelming debt, it can be beneficial to reach out to creditors and explore potential options for debt relief. Often, creditors are willing to negotiate interest rates, modify payment plans, or settle for a reduced amount. Engaging in open and honest conversations can lead to mutually beneficial agreements, providing some breathing room to overcome financial challenges. Seeking Professional Guidance: In complex debt situations or cases where the burden feels insurmountable, seeking professional guidance is a wise decision. Financial advisors or credit counseling services can provide expert advice tailored to individual circumstances. They can offer strategies to consolidate debts, establish repayment plans, and navigate through potential legal implications, if any. Remember, asking for help is not a sign of failure, but a proactive step towards financial stability. Cultivating Financial Literacy: Education is a powerful tool in managing debt. Empower yourself by improving your financial literacy through books, seminars, or online resources. Understand the basics of interest rates, credit scores, and investment options. Developing a solid understanding of financial concepts equips individuals to make informed decisions, avoid debt pitfalls, and build a secure financial future.

Therefore, effective managing debt requires a multifaceted approach that combines self-awareness, discipline, and knowledge. By assessing the situation, creating a budget, prioritizing debt repayment, negotiating with creditors, seeking professional guidance when needed, and investing in financial literacy, individuals can take control of their debt and lay the foundation for a stable and prosperous financial future. Remember, the journey to debt freedom may be challenging, but with perseverance and the right strategies, it is entirely achievable.

The Writer is a Debt Recovery Expert and Managing Director of Smart Skills Limited

