How NUP elects party candidates

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | On Tuesday, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Election Management Committee (EMC) declared Elias Nalukoola Luyimbazi as their candidate for the forthcoming Kawempe North by-election. This announcement left some questioning how the party determined Nalukoola as the best candidate to replace the late Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network at the party’s offices in Makerere Kavule, NUP Secretary-General David Lewis Rubongoya explained that the party follows three key criteria when selecting candidates including vetting, public debate, and a ground survey in the constituency.

According to Rubongoya, when a person interacts with the EMC, there are a set of questions that they must answer, which guide in awarding marks. Some of the questions rotate around one’s commitment to the struggle by showing evidence that they have participated in the party activities, consistent involvement in challenging the NRM, identification with party insignia, knowing the party ideology, and loyalty to the party and its leadership.

Other guidelines include; the candidate’s skills, assertiveness, ability to communicate, experience in leadership, understanding of the position he/she is contesting for, and meeting campaign logistical needs among others. Rubongoya said this process is followed by the latter and it’s the only consideration made before arriving at the best candidate.

Asked about whether they are concerned by public skepticism about the transparency in the process of awarding the card, Rubongoya said their processes are very transparent. He said even where personal relationships are involved like when Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the party president’s brother Eddie Yawe was interested in the Kira municipality MP seat, the ticket was given to another person. He explained that whatever process they use people will always complain, which is the nature of politics every time someone loses.

Rubongoya was also asked about how NUP can say it is committed to democracy in Uganda yet it is not practicing it. In many democratic institutions, the party members are always given the opportunity of not only choosing the party leaders but also party flagbearers. Rubongoya said they are committed to the democratization of Uganda but also have to take precautions so that they don’t fall into the same pit as the other opposition political parties.

He noted that in the coming 2026 general elections, they are thinking of increasing the mark of ground surveys from 50% to 70%. “Since NUP is still a nascent party we want to put in place safeguards so that our party is not infiltrated. I want to believe that so far so good, although you can’t say that our systems are 100 percent waterproof, they can be compromised because the dictator uses a lot of money to compromise leaders who have come out of these processes you saw Twaha Kagabo (MP Bukoto South) and Jimmy Lwanga (MP Njeru municipality) that are compromised (both have joined the Patriotic League of Uganda headed by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba) but at least the extent can’t be as big as it would be if we had primaries and the NRM comes and sponsors its preferred candidates,” Rubongoya said.

He also said that politics by its nature, losers will always find explanations for their loss. He said even if people lined up like it is done in LCI elections, there would always be complaints. On accusations that the party is weaponizing the card to achieve submission and also deal with political dissent, Rubongoya said this is not true. He said anybody who chooses to participate in the party processes, will always be judged fairly. “What I can assure you is that when you subject yourself to the NUP processes, it will be a fair and transparent process even if some people are looked at as renegades,” Rubongoya said.

He however revealed that in their new constitution which is yet to be gazetted by the Electoral Commission due to a legal challenge by the former leaders of the party, there will be both vetting and party primaries to select flag-bearers.

“We amended our constitution in 2023 and it was gazetted in January 2024 but it was challenged in court. So, the constitution we are using is the one which Kibalama handed over to us and it only talks about vetting.” Rubongoya said.

