How China accomplished the ultimate alchemy of statecraft

COMMENT | DANIEL FOUBERT | China accomplished the ultimate alchemy of statecraft: compressing the vast, chaotic distinctness of an empire into the singular identity of a nation.

The wisdom of the Chinese elite has been the realization that a landmass the size of Europe, containing a linguistic and climatic diversity equal to Europe’s, could not survive as a loose federation of tribes. It had to be forged into a monolith. While Europe fractured into nation-states based on language (France, Germany, Italy), the Chinese elite spent 2,000 years artificially constructing a single “Civilizational Nation.” This was not a natural evolution, but a deliberate, top-down engineering project designed to overlay a unified software onto incompatible hardware.

The foundational genius of this project was the standardization of the written script by the Qin Dynasty (221 BC). In Europe, the written word followed the spoken word; when Latin dissolved, French and Spanish emerged as separate written languages, creating separate nations. The Chinese elite did the opposite: they enforced a logographic script that was independent of pronunciation. A merchant from Canton and a bureaucrat from Beijing could not speak to each other—their spoken languages were as different as Portuguese and Romanian—but they read the exact same characters. By severing the link between sound and meaning, the elite created a “virtual” shared identity that transcended the reality of mutually unintelligible dialects.

To manage this heteroclite empire, the dynasties invented the Imperial Examination System (Keju). This was a mechanism of total cognitive standardization. For over 1,000 years, to obtain any power or wealth anywhere in the empire, one had to memorize the exact same Confucian classics. This ensured that a magistrate in the tropical, rice-growing South and a governor in the arid, wheat-growing North shared the exact same moral and administrative operating system. This prevented the emergence of regional aristocracies with distinct ideologies. The state didn’t just control the borders; through the exams, it controlled the mind of every member of the elite, turning potential regional warlords into interchangeable cogs of the Imperial center.

The most audacious trick was the invention of the “Han” ethnicity itself. The “Han” are not a monolithic genetic block; they are a cultural sponge. As the empire expanded from the Yellow River basin into the Yangtze and the South, it didn’t just conquer; it absorbed. Through a process of aggressive acculturation, distinct ethnic groups were swallowed into the “Han” label. If you adopted the script, the rituals, and the tax codes, you ceased to be a “barbarian” and became Han. This allowed the empire to transform from a conqueror of foreign peoples into a “nation” of one people. Even when China was conquered by outsiders (the Mongols or the Manchus), the Chinese elite’s cultural gravity was so dense that the conquerors eventually became Chinese, adopting the bureaucracy and culture they had defeated.

The Communist Party serves as the final, ruthless accelerator of this ancient project. They recognized that the “Empire-to-Nation” transition was incomplete because the masses still spoke regional languages. The aggressive imposition of Putonghua (Standard Mandarin) in schools and media is the final phase of eliminating the “heteroclite” nature of the state. By enforcing a single spoken language, a single time zone (despite spanning five geographical time zones), and a unified infrastructure, Beijing is finishing what the Qin emperor started: the total erasure of the distinction between “The Empire” and “The People”.

The primary task of the Chinese state, therefore, has never been external expansion, but internal consolidation, engaging in a perpetual act of internal colonization rather than external adventure.

The roots of the refusal to “conquer the world” lie in the concept of Zhongguo (The Middle Kingdom). In the Western imperial tradition (Alexander, Rome, Britain), glory was found in pushing the frontier outward, civilizing the “barbarian” by occupation. In the Chinese strategic psyche, the Center is the only place that matters; the periphery is dangerous, chaotic, and unworthy of governance.

Why conquer the “barbarians” when you can simply demand they acknowledge your superiority? This is the Tribute System. For millennia, China didn’t want to occupy Vietnam or Korea; they wanted a kowtow and a gift. This was an economic and military masterstroke: it secured the borders and fed the imperial ego without the crushing administrative cost of colonial occupation. The Chinese elite understood that occupying foreign lands leads to “imperial overstretch,” a trap that doomed Rome and the British Empire.

This wisdom is evident in the contrast between the European Age of Discovery and the voyages of Admiral Zheng He in the 15th century. Zheng He possessed a fleet that dwarfed anything Europe could produce for centuries. He sailed to Africa and the Middle East, yet he conquered nothing. He did not set up colonies; he did not enslave populations. He showed the flag, collected tribute, and went home. The Chinese logic was simple: We have everything we need right here. To expand is to dilute.

Today, this philosophy persists. While the West panics about Chinese “global domination,” Beijing’s strategy is not to rule the world—which would require solving the world’s problems—but to make the world safe for Chinese commerce and indifferent to Chinese politics. They want the resources of Africa and the ports of Europe, but they have zero desire to govern Africans or Europeans. The Chinese elite knows that governing 1.4 billion people is a nightmare already at capacity; adding the rest of the world to the payroll would not be a victory, but a collapse.

ADAPTED FROM X – @Arrogance_0024 Daniel Foubert

French-Polish geoeconomist and philosopher. European supremacist.