How CCTV footage changed UPDF narrative of Munyonyo blast

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pictures of suspected suicide bombers exploding before reaching Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine — believed to be their target — began circulating on social media on Tuesday morning, just before 9:00 a.m. Nearly 40 minutes later, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Acting Spokesperson, Col Chris Magezi, posted on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the military’s counter-terrorism unit had “exterminated” the suspects.

“A UPDF counter-terrorism team this morning intercepted and neutralized two armed terrorists in Munyonyo, an upscale city suburb. It was an intelligence-led operation, and the security services are on heightened alert to ensure the Martyrs Day celebrations proceed without disruption. The general public is urged to remain calm but vigilant and report to the security services any suspicious individuals, objects, or activities for immediate attention,” Col Magezi stated.

Immediately after the post, questions arose online regarding the official account. Users challenged how the UPDF could have neutralized the suspects when eyewitnesses said they saw the duo detonate themselves without being pursued. One X user wrote: “How did UPDF kill the suspects when my security guard saw two people explode on their own? No one was chasing them.”

In an attempt to clarify, UPDF called a press conference at 3:00 p.m. at its headquarters in Mbuya. However, Col Magezi’s explanation only added to the confusion. “Our team stopped and asked these people where they were going and what they were carrying, and they could not explain. Our team fired at them. The woman decided to detonate the bomb after realizing the mission had failed,” he said.

But the televised press briefing triggered even more skepticism on social media. Many users cited CCTV footage released by residents near the blast site, which showed the alleged terrorists riding a motorcycle behind a passenger taxi, with no military personnel visible. In the footage, the man and woman explode about 100 metres away from the Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine.

“Now, show us in this video who shot at these terrorists? This video clearly shows them exploding on their own. You claim you killed them, yet you arrived after the explosion,” one X user posted. Another commented: “The terrorists killed themselves. But the way UPDF is chasing credit…I’ve given up.”

A different post read: “Much as I like the UPDF, on this one you are wrong. Something doesn’t add up. The camera focuses only on the boda guy. So who actually killed them — UPDF or the bomb blast?” Many are now calling on UPDF to release clearer footage to support their version of events.

Critics argue that unless the military can provide visual evidence of its claimed interception, such as a soldier firing at the suspects, the narrative remains questionable in the eyes of the public.

*****

URN