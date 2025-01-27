Housing Finance unveils new salary loan campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank has launched the ‘Move Like A Don’ salary loan campaign aimed at alleviating financial pressures and empower customers in 2025.

The ‘Move Like A Don’ campaign will run for 120 days, offering customers an opportunity to access unsecured salary loans of up to Shs400 million with an expedited processing time of 48 hours. Customers can also benefit from flexible repayment periods of up to 84 months, zero-fee loan buyouts, and affordable interest rates.

HFB Managing Director, Michael K. Mugabi, said the overarching objective is to catalyze a positive transformation in the lives of customers by delivering unparalleled financial solutions. He emphasized that the ‘Move Like A Don’ is not just about offering financing but also providing a gateway to numerous possibilities.

John B. Kaweesi, head of mortgages and consumer banking for HFB said the new campaign exemplifies the bank’s unwavering commitment to empowering both existing and new customers in their pursuit of personal and financial milestones in 2025. He said with just an employment contract, customers can embark on a seamless financial journey towards achieving their goals.