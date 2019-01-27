Hong Kong’s tiniest apartments smaller than a parking space

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hong Kong is famous for its expensive nano-flats, but one property developer recently made international headlines for selling apartments smaller than the average parking space – just when you thought homes in Hong Kong couldn’t get any smaller.

The T-Plus, a new type of so-called “shoebox flat”, measure only 128 square feet, which makes it smaller than the average Hong Kong parking space (130 square feet). Despite its shockingly small size, the T-Plus housing unit includes all the amenities a person might need, including a kitchen, a toilet, storage space, a refrigerator, a bed and a dining table. That’s pretty impressive, considering that this apartment is so small that you only need to take a total of five steps to get from one end of it to the other.