Hoima voters raise concern over heavy army, police deployment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The heavy deployment of both the army and police in Hoima has raised concerns among voters.

Voting is currently going on for the Hoima Woman MP seat. The army and the Anti-riot police have heavily been deployed in most parts of Hoima town and the villages.

URN reporter saw heavy presence along the Wright road, Hoima taxi park, Kibaati ,Kiryatete and Kinube in Hoima town, Kigorobya, buseruka, Kabaale, Bombo and Kyabigambire sub-counties and along the lake Albert shores.

Nelson Junjura, a voter in Hoima town says the deployment is aimed at intimidating voters and could scare away the electorate.

Rogers Cwinya, a voter at Kabatindule polling station in Kigorobya Sub County claims that many people fear to go to polling stations to cast their votes due to the heavy deployment.

Jonathan Bigirwa, a voter in Kiryatete in Kahoora division Hoima Municipality says that the army should be withdrawn immediately if the election is to be free and fair.

Julius Kabagambe, a voter at Nyakasenene village in the newly created Kabaale sub-county says it is wrong for them to vote under such tight security saying it is a violation of their rights.

But Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says the deployment is normal and not aimed at intimidating voters.

He says the deployment is aimed at protecting voters and votes to avert any chaos that could arise during the course of the election.

There are 143,273 registered voters in Hoima district that will vote at 226 polling stations across the district.

URN