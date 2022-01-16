Hima suspends operations

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hima Factory in Kasese District has suspended operations after a Saturday fire outbreak that left three factory workers dead and properties worth millions destroyed.

Six other factory employees were injured with three in critical condition.

Jean-Micheal Pons, the country Chief Executive Officer Hima Cement said in a statement that operations at the factory have since been suspended as the company takes stock of the incident and ensures that the after-effects are fully contained.

“The health and safety of our employees and all stakeholders remain our number one priority” Pons said in a statement.

According to Hima Factory management, a team was doing installation works at the light diesel oil tank when the incident happened.

Ismail Kaawo, the Rwenzori East Police Spokesperson says that they managed to team up and stop the fire from spreading to the entire factory although damage had already been made.

He says investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause of the fire but leads indicate that it was ignited by sparks from welders that were working near the oil tanks.

Hassan Rivex the Deputy Mayor in Hima town council says the incident is a huge blow not only to the workers of the factory but also to the community who on a daily basis depend on the factory.

He hopes a detailed investigation will be conducted to avert future incidents.

Three of the critically injured were taken to Kilembe mines hospital while the others are getting treatment at the factory’s clinic.

*****

URN