Hima NRM registrar accused of putting ghosts on register

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of NRM aspirants in Hima town council, Kasese district have showed dissatisfaction with the manner in which unknown persons are being added to the town council register.

They accuse the Hima town council registrar Bernadette Nabukenya together with other persons within the office of adding ghost members to the register ahead of the forthcoming primary elections. They argue that some candidates are behind the names.

Some of the names they say have been added on the register belong UPDF soldiers and to Congolese nationals.

While speaking in a meeting held at the NRM offices in Hima town council on Wednesday, Tom Bukombi an LC III aspirant for Hima town council pinned the registrar for conniving with some aspirants to add unknown persons to the register. He threatened to take a legal action against the NRM party and its registrar.

Bwambale John Bright another party aspirant accused the district NRM chairperson of ignoring the registrar’s actions despite continued petitions to his office.

He said names of UPDF soldiers have been found on the NRM register.

Bright advises that the NRM office together with the registrar immediately take actions on the register before the day of the polls.

Justine Atuhairwe, the district councilor observed the need for all members to come together and do the cleaning of the register before Friday.

She also demands that NRM district leaders to appoint an independent body to oversee the election in the town council.

Bernadette Nabukenya, the registrar, acknowledges receipt of the complaints and admits that some names of soldiers from Hima and Karungibate had appeared on the lists.

She however affirms that any person not supposed to take part in the party elections will not be allowed to vote. However she didn’t divulge details of the persons.

Captain John Musinguzi, the Triple Two (222) Mountain Brigade Spokesperson however on Thursday told URN on phone that they have not yet received any information regarding members of the force being involved in party politics.

The party will this Friday hold elections for its flag bearers for the MP seats.

******

URN