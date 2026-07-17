High Court orders production of Lukwago for bail hearing

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The High Court Criminal Division has fixed July 24, 2026, to hear a bail application filed by jailed lawyer Erias Lukwago.

The former Kampala Lord Mayor is seeking release from Luzira Prison pending the hearing of the misprision of treason case against him.

According to a production warrant issued by the High Court on July 16, 2026, the Officer in Charge of Luzira Upper Prison has been directed to produce Lukwago before Justice David Matovu at 10:00 a.m. for the hearing of his bail application arising from Criminal Case No. 0762 of 2026.

In his Notice of Motion, filed through M/s Lukwago & Co. Advocates, Lukwago invokes constitutional provisions guaranteeing the right to liberty and the right to apply for bail, arguing that he satisfies the legal requirements for release.

Lukwago describes himself as an advocate of the Courts of Judicature, the immediate former Lord Mayor of Kampala Capital City, former Kampala Central Member of Parliament, former Shadow Attorney General and Executive Chairperson of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF).

He argues that he remains presumed innocent until proven guilty and says he has a permanent residence in Bulwa Zone, Wakaliga, Rubaga Division, Kampala, making him unlikely to abscond.

He also states that his long legal career means he fully understands the obligations attached to bail and is prepared to comply with any conditions imposed by court.

Court documents state that he suffers from hypertension, chronic gastritis, hiatus hernia, tinnitus, serious spinal complications, respiratory ailments and post-operative complications requiring specialised medical care, close supervision, strict medication and a prescribed diet.

According to the application by his workmates under his law Firm, Lukwago says the prison conditions cannot adequately provide the level of treatment required.

Lukwago further contends that his advanced age ( he is 56years old ) and deteriorating health make continued detention in prison particularly difficult.

In a supporting affidavit sworn from Luzira Prison, Lukwago recounts events leading to his arrest. He states that on June 15, 2026, armed operatives, some people allegedly dressed in Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) uniforms, surrounded his home in Wakaliga, forced entry and arrested him before transporting him in what he describes as a drone vehicle to an undisclosed location.

He alleges that he was held for two days without access to lawyers, family members or his personal doctors before being transferred to Kira Police Station and subsequently produced before the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court on June 17, 2026, where he was charged with misprision of treason .

Lukwago further states that his initial application for bail before the Chief Magistrates Court was rejected, although the court directed that he be taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for medical examination.

According to his affidavit, medical specialists at Mulago later concluded that he requires specialised treatment in India which cannot be provided in Uganda under prison conditions. Lukwago says he previously underwent cervical spine surgery at Fortis Memorial Hospital in India after being diagnosed with a C6-C7 disc prolapse.

He also states that he suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), tinnitus and other chronic conditions requiringcontinuous specialised treatment.

Lukwago alleges that while in detention between June 15 and June 16, he was subjected to forced physical exercises despite his post-operative condition, aggravating his medical problems.

The applicant argues that continued detention without access to the required treatment could expose him to grave and irreparable harm.

To support his bail application, Lukwago has presented four proposed sureties whom he says are personal friends prepared to stand surety for him and they are;

Rt. Hon. Betty Aol Ocan, Woman Member of Parliament for Gulu City, former Leader of the Opposition and Deputy President of the People’s Front for Freedom for Northern Uganda, Dr. Michael Philip Bayiga Lulume, former Member of Parliament for Buikwe South Constituency, Medical Practitioner, Medical Director of Kampala International Medical Centre Kisasi, and Deputy President of the People’s Front for Freedom for Buganda Region, Betty Bakireke Nambooze, Member of Parliament for Mukono Municipality and Chairperson of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (Local Government). The other surety is Hajji Abdul Sewankambo , Lukwago’s elder brother and heir to the estate of his late father, Hajji Muhamood Mirundi.

In the affidavit, Lukwago further says he has practised law for nearly three decades and has no intention of abandoning his legal practice or family responsibilities. He also argues that he has every incentive to attend trial in order to clear his name.

He further contends that the prosecution would suffer no prejudice if he is granted bail, while his continued incarceration poses a serious risk to his health and life.

Justice David Matovu is expected to hear the application on July 24, 2026.

Lukwago was committed to the Highcourt yesterday by the Makindye Chief magistrates Court following completion of investigations into misprision of treason charge against him.

According to an indictment signed by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Thomas Jatiko, Lukwago is accused of failing to report information relating to an alleged plot to overthrow the Government of Uganda between 2021 and November 2024.

The prosecution alleges that, as President of the People’s Front for Freedom, Lukwago knew that opposition figures, including Dr. Kizza Besigye, Hajji Obeid Lutale, Joel Wakhaima and Frank Kiherere Atukunda, allegedly intended to commit treason but neither informed the authorities nor took reasonable steps to prevent the alleged offences.

The charge is brought under Section 25 of the Penal Code Act, which criminalises the failure to promptly report knowledge of intended treason to the relevant authorities.

According to the prosecution, investigations began after Andrew Wilson, described as the proprietor of a private security company dealing in firearms, investigations and tactical training, allegedly alerted Uganda’s military intelligence that he had been approached by Switzerland-based Ugandan Joel Wakhaima to source weapons, military equipment and training for a group allegedly planning to overthrow the government through armed rebellion.

Prosecutors say Wilson subsequently worked as an undercover operative under the supervision of military intelligence, secretly recording meetings and conversations with individuals allegedly linked to the plot.

Court documents indicate that Wilson later attended meetings in Brussels, Geneva and Nairobi involving several opposition politicians and activists.

The prosecution alleges that Lukwago attended one of the meetings in Brussels, where discussions centred on recruiting Wilson as a military and security adviser for the alleged plot, but failed to report the information to authorities.

The prosecution further alleges that Lukwago knew about plans to recruit and train supporters in intelligence gathering, surveillance, drone operations and paramilitary tactics, including an alleged training programme in Kisumu, Kenya, which prosecutors say was facilitated with US$5,000 provided by Wilson.

It is also alleged that Lukwago also knew of a November 2024 meeting in Nairobi where discussions allegedly included acquiring surface-to-air missiles, drones and other weapons, as well as plans to assassinate President Yoweri Museveni and trigger civil disobedience, but deliberately failed to disclose the information.