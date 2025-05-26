Monday , May 26 2025
Home / Uncategorized / High Court: Justice Bernard Namanya nullifies Kawempe North MP Election

High Court: Justice Bernard Namanya nullifies Kawempe North MP Election

The Independent May 26, 2025 Uncategorized Leave a comment

Kawempe North MP Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola and his lawyers Samuel Muyizzi Mulindwa (left) and George Musisi (Right).

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Kampala has nullified the election of Erias Nalukoola Luyimbazi as the Member of Parliament for Kawempe North and ordered a fresh by-election.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Bernard Namanya, followed a successful petition by Faridah Nambi Kigongo of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), who challenged Nalukoola’s election on grounds of electoral malpractice. In his judgment, Justice Namanya cited two main reasons for the nullification. Firstly, the court found that 16,640 voters in the constituency, including the petitioner Faridah Nambi, were disenfranchised, which the judge said “affected the result of the election in a substantial manner.”

Secondly, the court held that Nalukoola personally campaigned on polling day at Mbogo Primary School Playground and Kazo Angola LCI Office polling stations, contrary to Section 100 (1)(a) and (b), and Section 100 (2)(a) and (3) of the Parliamentary Elections Act (Cap. 177).

****

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved