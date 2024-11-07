Herbalists in Busoga opt for local remedies to manage mpox

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In response to a recent surge in M-pox cases in Mayuge and Namayingo districts, some local herbalists have turned to traditional remedies as a purported treatment option for the disease. According to the Ministry of Health, as of October 30, Mayuge District alone has reported 27 cases, sparking anxiety within the community.

This fear has driven some residents to rely on herbalists offering unverified remedies, creating fertile ground for misinformation about M-pox treatment. Many of these herbalists operate in local markets and at landing sites, gradually earning the trust of community members who may not fully understand the risks associated with the disease.

Mariam Nguna, a herbalist from Bugoto landing site, claims that M-pox has symptoms similar to chicken pox and believes that a concoction of herbs, including mango leaves, avocado powder, and lantana camara, can mitigate the illness by boosting the immune system.

Similarly, Fauzia Namono from Buyinjja sub-county uses a mixture that includes dried boiled silverfish soup and fresh swamp water, inspired by her grandmother’s traditional treatment for chicken pox. She is hopeful that her remedy will alleviate the rashes associated with M-pox.

In response to these developments, Mayuge Resident District Commissioner Thomas Matende has stated that their task force is actively working with village health teams to dissuade locals from using uncertified herbal remedies. Community leaders have deployed loudspeakers at landing sites, trading centers, and markets, warning against the use of these treatments, which, they argue, could exacerbate the spread of M-pox.

Jackson Kadunye, a senior communications officer at the Ministry of Health, acknowledged reports of patients turning to herbalists but emphasized that evidence does not support these methods. He noted that health facilities are equipped to handle M-pox cases and that herbal remedies could mislead people, posing health risks. The Ministry plans to educate herbalists on the realities of M-pox, encouraging them to direct patients to certified health facilities for appropriate treatment.

