Heavy rains wash away small bridges in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Heavy rains in Bugoye Sub County Kasese District have washed away several makeshift bridges.

Residents say, the rains have also led to flooding in several gardens along Mubuku River, which could lead to hunger as well as increased cases of malaria and waterborne diseases.

The makeshift bridges were improvised by the residents after floods washed away the major bridge in 2020.

The washed-away bridges were mainly connecting Ibanda-Kyakya Town Council and Nyakalengijo to villages of Bikone and Biraro.

Johnson Mumbere, the Mihunga LC1 chairperson says that many farmers from Bikone and Biraro villages are stuck with their produce because of the destruction of the three bridges in the area.

He adds that most roads in the area have also been destroyed by torrential rains.

Justus Muhindo, a farmer in Mihunga village says they have been suffering for the last two years since the main bridge was washed away by floods.

He adds the communities in the two villages have not been not be able to access essential commodities this Easter since they are cut-off form the town council.

Samson Muhindo another resident says they will have to mobilise themselves again to put up another temporary bridge once the rains go down so that they can be able to cross.However, he is worried that if it continues raining, their efforts could again go to waste.

Scovia Masika from Bihone village, says her husband who sells matooke has been unable to work after the bridge was washed away on Friday morning.

She says the family has not enjoyed the Easter due to lack of resources.

“It has been raining very heavily since Wednesday, so both me and my husband cannot access the town council to trade,” Masika noted.

The Kasese LCV chairperson Eliphazi Muhindi, maintains that all damaged infrastructure in the district was tabled to the relevant government ministries for repair.

URN