Health workers in Agago district interdicted over abuse of office

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eleven workers in three health facilities in Agago district have been interdicted for alleged negligence of duty and theft of essential drugs.

Those interdicted include senior health staff and support staff working at Lamiyo health centre II, Kuywee health centre II, and Geregere health centre III.

At Geregere health centre III, Santo Olal, a night watchman and two senior health staff identified as Christine Alal, the in-charge of the facility, and Lilly Grace Acan, an enrolled nurse are accused of negligence of duty and alleged theft of drugs.

According to LCV councilor Geregere sub county John Bostify Oweka, the interdiction has affected the provision of health service since there have not been any replacements.

Oweka says hundreds of patients including expectant mothers who are visiting the facility are being turned away and most are opting to either go to Omot health centre III, seven kilometers away or Lira Palwo and Patongo health centre III both five kilometers away.

The Kuywee sub county LCIII chairperson Ben Moses Ocan says that two staff including the facility in charge, Alice Akidi and James Aguti, an enrolled midwife were interdicted leaving the facility with only two staff. According to Ocan, the facility is struggling to render service to the already overwhelming number of patients.

At Lamiyo health centre II, all six staff whose identities were not established are all under interdiction leaving the facility closed and patients stranded. Patients seeking health services have to opt for Lira Palwo health centre in Agago district or Pader Lagwai health center III and Acholi Pii health center III in Pader district which are over 10 kilometers away.

The Agago District Secretary for Health, Benna Achuma says that arrangements are being made to ensure some staff are deployed to fill the gaps in the affected health facilities.

Achuma however says that they will ensure that all health staffs who will be tentatively deployed at the affected health units assume their duty stations with immediate effect.

The Agago District Chief Administrative Officer Stephen Oloya Gunya, says that the affected staff are currently being investigated in connection to the alleged negligence of duty that led to the theft of essential government drugs from their respective health facilities.

Oloya also says despite the interdiction which will take a period of three months or more, he assures the public that currently, the district is concluding a recruitment exercise that will fill all human resource gaps in the health department.

