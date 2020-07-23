Health Ministry seeks UGX 465bn for Covid-19 fight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health is seeking 465 Billion shillings for COVID-19 intervention.

According to the Ministry Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine, 240 Billion shillings is required for test kits and laboratory consumables, 100 billion for personal protective equipment, 72 billion for oxygen equipment and consumables and 30 billion for disinfection consumables.

Additionally, the Ministry needs 12 billion shillings for blood collection and testing, 7 billion for medical and non-medical equipment, 1.2 billion for drugs and medical consumables and 1.2 billion for bio-hazardous waste management.

In an interview with URN, Atwine says the money will also be used to trace Covid-19 cases, receive returnees and purchase PPEs among others.

According to Atwine, currently, there are 70,000 masks, 28,000 face shields, 15,000 protective goggles, 8,000 gowns, 56,000 gloves and 83,000 nasopharyngeal swabs which are running out.

The Ministry has so far spent up to 300 billion shillings for the COVID-19 intervention since the start of the virus. However, this money excludes support from donors.

The money was used to recruit 250 health workers, procure 109 intensive care beds, restored the functionality of oxygen facilities at Mulago and Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital.

The ministry also procured 38 ambulances which will be delivered in September.

URN