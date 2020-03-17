Health Ministry intensifies UPDF training on COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health under its Case Management structure has started training of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDT) on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr George Upenytho the Commissioner Community Health Ministry of health (MOH) who opened the two day training on Monday, said the main purpose of the two-day training is to create a core competent critical mass among the uniformed personnel who can quickly respond to a disaster within a community.

The participants were drawn from Kaweweta Training School, Peace Support Operations Training Centre Singo, Jinja Cantonment, Senior Staff Command College Kimaka, Magamaga, General Military Headquarters Bombo, Air force and Special Forces Command.

The commissioner said they are building capacity in various units to be able train and reach out to the community in case of an outbreak of COVID-19.

“Corona virus is a new disease so very little is known about it and yet the fear out there is so huge, so we say the people who can chase away fear are the fearless who are the uniformed colleagues, this is why you were selected for this training,” Dr George Upenytho said

Dr George Upenytho was optimistic that after the training the fear people have out there will come down. He said the case management team will take the UPDF through a training on how to manage in case of an outbreak.

“As ministry of health we are looking at those trained to become part of the Case Management Team,” said the commissioner.

The commissioner thanked the participants for accepting to be part of this training. The facilitators included Dr Okwere Solome from IDI (Infectious Disease Institute) and Dr Bulwadda Daniel.

The training was attended by the UPDF Director of Medical Services Brig Dr Steven Kusasura, Deputy Director General Military Hospital Lt Col Basaaliza, Col Ndagize Director Pharmaceutical UPDF, Lt Col Dr Bakehena Deputy Director Public Health- UPDF, Maj Dr Jennifer Alanyo among other high profile UPDF medical personnel.

The training will last two days and by the end of it, the participants are expected to be in position to respond to the COVID- 19 epidemic once it strikes.