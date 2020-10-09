Headteachers concerned about slow pace of inspection

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Headteachers in Kawempe division have expressed concern about the slow pace of inspection ahead of the scheduled reopening of schools.

The Ministry of Education and Sports is supposed to inspect all educational institutions for candidates and finalists to measure their readiness and ability to implement Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs before the reopening.

During a meeting on Thursday convened by the KCCA director of Education services Juliet Namuddu, the headteachers noted that time left to reopen is inadequate yet many schools in the division haven’t been inspected. They also added that schools that were inspected are yet to receive their compliance certificates.

Kisekka Kato Expedito, the headteacher St Kizito Nursery and Primary School in Bwaise says his school was inspected but they have not received the certificate. He says that they are still divided on whether they should reopen or wait for a response from the inspection team.

Richard Musisi Ssenyonjo, the director of Serina Nursery and Primary School says they are expecting the inspection team anytime but they are ready to reopen and adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures- SOPs.

He explains that they have been given the telephone numbers to call in case the inspectors fail to turn up on time.

Francis Girongo, the headteacher St Martin Primary School Mulago Girongo says that the school was inspected but they are waiting for the certificate.

The KCCA Director of Education Services Juliet Namuddu attributed the slow pace of inspection to inadequate manpower. She however says that they have sourced the services of three inspectors from Nakawa division to beef up the Kawempe division team.

Namuddu says after the inspection, KCCA will compile a report to the Directorate of Education Standards in the Ministry of Education who will in turn issue certificates to schools that have complied to the SOPs.

According to the guidelines by the Ministry, schools that will score between 59-50 will be given two weeks to reorganize themselves before reopening and those that will score below 50 will have no choice but remain closed and ask students join the nearby schools.

URN