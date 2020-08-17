Hamilton cruises to F1 Spanish GP win

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton easily won Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix for his fourth win in six races in the 2020 Formula 1 season.

In a processional affair, Hamilton started from pole position and led every lap at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and was never truly threatened as he crossed the finish line 24 seconds ahead of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas completed the top three and took the bonus point for fastest lap after recovering from a slow start, though he was ultimately unable to take the fight to Verstappen.

The two Racing Points finished fourth and fifth, with Sergio Perez ahead of Lance Stroll despite being slapped with a five-second penalty for ignoring blue flags.

Carlos Sainz had a good run to sixth in his McLaren, while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel did well to finish seventh after a long final stint on hard tyres.

Verstappen’s teammate Alex Albon took eighth after a gamble to switch to hard tyres early in the race failed to pay off. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly finished ninth, while Sainz’s teammate Lando Norris rounded out the points positions in tenth.

Vettel’s teammate Charles Leclerc was the only driver to fail to see the chequered flag, retiring on lap 41 after a sudden loss of power.

Hamilton’s win sees him extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to 132 points. Verstappen stays second with 95 points, with Bottas third on 89.

In the constructors’ standings, Mercedes remain well out in front on 221 points, with Red Bull second on 135, and Racing Point moving up to third with 63 points.

The next round of the 2020 Formula 1 season is the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on August 30.

