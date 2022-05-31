Hailstorm leaves trails of destruction in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 300 farmers in Buraru sub county, Hoima district are counting losses after a hailstorm destroyed their gardens.

The most affected farmers are from the villages of Ngobye, Burara, Kibingo, and Busanga in Buraru sub-county. They have lost maize, tobacco, cassava, sweet potatoes, beans, rice, and banana plantations that were destroyed by the heavy downpour coupled with a hailstorm that lasted for over two hours on Monday evening.

The farmers say the magnitude of the destruction is likely to trigger famine since all their garden crops have been destroyed.

They have called on the office of the prime minister to provide them with relief food since they are likely to starve.

Robert Mwanga, the Buraru sub-county LCIII chairperson says they are currently compiling the list of the affected residents and forwarding their names and property destroyed to the Office of the Prime Minister for assistance.

Kadir Kirungi, the Hoima LCV Chairperson says they are already engaging the office of the Prime Minister to extend assistance to the affected farmers.

Pius Wakabi, Bugahya County Member of Parliament calls for immediate government intervention to rescue the situation by availing the affected persons with relief items.

In November 2019, more than 100 households in Bombo sub county in Hoima district suffered losses after a hailstorm ravaged their villages destroying crop gardens.

The affected were residents of Katugo, Marongo, Bincon, Bugoma, Isiriza, and Buhirigi villages in the parishes of Buhirigi and Marongo in Bombo sub county.

