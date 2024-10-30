‘Hail the life of loved ones when still alive’ says Fr Manjas as family celebrates Pontiano Ogen, 92

Tororo, Uganda | OLIVIA IRUMBA KATUSHABE | The parish priest of Nagongera Mission has advised Christians to always celebrate the lives of their loved ones and the people they admire when they are still alive, and not when they are lifeless.

Rev. Fr. Clement Manjas who is also a tutor at Nagongera Seminary says it is sad that people fail to help and also appreciate the living but when they die, lots of praises are heaped on a person who cannot say thank you.

He was speaking recently at celebrations of the legacy of ‘Jafuonji’ Pontiano Ogen and belated celebrations of the 92nd anniversary of his birthday.

The king of the Jopadhola, Kwar Adhola His Royal Highness Moses Owor, himself 98, was chief guest at the celebrations at Ogen’s home in Kisoko-Dida village, Kisoko Sub-County of Tororo district. The day started with Holy Mass.

Man of God Manjas also talked about religious pluralism; raising concerns about double standards in religious practices thereby advising Christians especially Catholics to refrain from attending church services during the day while secretly visiting shrines at night.

He states that Catholics must maintain a consistent commitment to Jesus Christ; avoiding any practices that undermine their faith also hinder the work of God.

Fr. Clement further urged people to love one another and also give thanks to the Lord in all situations.

The man of God appreciated Ogen’s family and friends for celebrating their father’s life while he still can recognize their efforts, noting that this leaves him satisfied knowing that he is loved and cherished, by his family and friends.

Charles Mageno Owuor Gabriel, former District Administrator (DA) of Kampala who is also Ogen’s son says Mzee Ogen clocked 92 years in June, but celebrations were delayed so that family and friends can all gather from across the world to celebrate his life and give thanks to God.

James Okoth, Mzee Ogen’s grandson who is also the youth councilor of Kisoko Sub-County called upon government to consider channeling reasonable support to the older people so that they manage life with ease.

