Haaland bangs hat-trick while Martinelli makes it five from five for Arsenal

✳ Manchester City 6 – 0 Nottm Forest

✳ Liverpool 2 – 1 Newcastle Utd

✳ West Ham Utd 1 – 1 Tottenham

✳ Arsenal 2 – 1 Aston Villa

✳ Bournemouth 0 – 0 Wolverhampton

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Erling Haaland scored his second successive Etihad Stadium hat-trick as goal-hungry City thrashed Nottingham Forest 6-0.

The Norwegian phenomenon completed his treble in the space of just 26 minutes, with Joao Cancelo and Julian Alvarez (2) on target after the break.

Arsenal win again

Gabriel Martinelli popped up with the winner 13 minutes from time to beat Aston Villa 2-1 and extend Arsenal winning start to the season to five games.

The Brazilian netted the crucial goal just three minutes after the visitors had pulled level against the run of play through a Douglas Luiz effort direct from the corner, which cancelled out Gabriel Jesus’ 30th-minute strike.

However Martinelli’s third goal of the season handed Arsenal a deserved victory from a game they dominated throughout, which was the 200th since they moved to Emirates Stadium.