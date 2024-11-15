Gulu to extend piped water scheme to over 1,000 residents

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu district water department has revealed plans to extend the piped water scheme to over 1,000 residents in Awach Sub County.

The extension of the pipe water scheme will be funded at 144 million shillings under the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer Programme, UGIFT in the 2025/2026 financial year.

Bosco Kilama, the Gulu district water officer says that the pipe water scheme will be extended from Paibona Health Center III to the market, schools and from the recently created Awach Town Council to the New District Headquarters.

“We shall use part of the money (144 million shillings) to design and construct a pipe water scheme which will serve the Paibona market, institutions within Paibona and the surrounding community. We shall identify a central point for the trading centre while residents will be expected to express interest for the water to be connected to their homes the same National Water and Sewerage Corporation does,” he said.

Kilama says many people have already started expressing interest in having water extended to their homes.

“As we speak now, there are many people who have expressed interest in having water connected to their homes because Awach is going to be a town council in the next financial year.

Gulu district council approved the elevation of Awach Sub County into a Town Council last month.

Jamisco Akena, the LCIII Chairperson of Awach Sub County said they expect the town council to grow faster due to increased funding.

“As you know town councils are autonomous, unlike sub counties. They receive some funds directly from the central government, so we hope to benefit from this and improve service delivery for our people,” Akena said.

Gulu district residents largely rely on boreholes, protected springs, and shallow wells while a few rely on piped water.

Statistics from the district water office indicate that the district has 362 boreholes with 88 percent of the boreholes functional.

Gulu district also has 44 protected springs, 37 shallow wells and one pipe water system.

