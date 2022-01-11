Gulu school turns away unvaccinated parents, teachers

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The management of Pakwelo Primary School in Pece-Laroo division in Gulu city blocked unvaccinated parents and teachers from accessing the school premises on Monday.

Dozens of parents turned up at the school to register their children and clear school dues but were turned away for failure to present to COVID-19 vaccination cards. The school also asked unvaccinated teachers to go and get the jab before returning to the school.

Joyce Acan Oryema, the Headmistress of Pakwelo Primary School told URN in an interview that she tasked the school guard to screen the parents and only allow in those with COVID-19 vaccination cards, facemasks, and normal body temperature.

According to Acan, their decision to block unvaccinated parents and teachers from accessing the school premises is aimed at boosting the COVID-19 vaccine uptake to protect their learners from exposure by their parents and teachers.

John Tom Acire, the Deputy Head Teacher of Pakwelo Primary School was among those turned away for failure to present a vaccination card. He claimed that the vaccines are almost over in most health facilities in the area.

Denise Deo Ocitti, the School Management Committee chairperson said that much as it looks ok to block unvaccinated teachers and parents from accessing the school, the learners should also be constantly reminded to adhere to the SOPs to prevent contracting COVID-19.

