Gulu residents cautioned on open defecation

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Open defecation, poor hygiene, and inadequate sanitation remain major challenges in the Gulu district, posing significant public health risks. Despite repeated warnings from health experts, a troubling number of residents continue to practice open defecation, particularly in the sub-counties of Unyama, Pukony, and Patiko.

Dr. Myer Lugemwa, a health expert from the Ministry of Health-Uganda has urged local communities to prioritize good hygiene and proper sanitation, stressing that open defecation is not only detrimental to health but also goes against religious teachings.

According to Dr. Lugemwa, both the Bible and the Quran discourage open defecation, and he emphasized that adhering to God’s guidance is crucial for the well-being of the community.

William Onyai, Gulu District’s senior health educator, confirmed that open defecation remains a persistent issue, particularly in the districts of Patiko (16%), Pukony (2%), and Unyama (8%), despite ongoing health education efforts.

Onyai further noted that the district faces challenges related to clean water access, with some water points becoming contaminated. He warned that the rise of cholera in neighboring districts highlights the urgency of improving hygiene and sanitation.

He urged district health workers to continue educating the public on the dangers of open defecation. Onyai emphasized that access to proper sanitation is vital for human dignity, health, and overall well-being.

In Uganda, nearly a tenth of the population practices open defecation, and two-thirds of households do not wash with soap, with the poorest communities bearing the brunt of poor sanitation practices.

