Gulu hospital registers surge in maternal, infant deaths

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health workers in Acholi sub-region are struggling to manage high cases of maternal and newborn deaths. Peter Mukobi, the Director of Gulu Regional Referral Hospital told URN in an interview that they lost at least 60 mothers, and 900 newborn babies in the region last year making it the biggest health burden.

Mukobi attributes the cases to the high burden of malaria, which constitutes over 45% of the health complications received at the facility, infections, over-bleeding, and lack of blood for transfusion at the health facility among others.

He added that other health burdens in the region include communicable diseases.

For instance, between October and December last year, 73 mothers and newborn babies died in Gulu district, according to the district health information management system.

William Onyai, the Gulu District Health Educator attributed the deaths to cord prolapse, native medication, septicemia, and severe malaria cases.

Besides the health burdens, Kenneth Cana, the acting Gulu District Health Officer and in-charge of Awach health center told URN that they are also battling an acute shortage of health workers, medical equipment, and drug stockouts.

