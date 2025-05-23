Gulu City to organize their own Oktoberfest

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu City is preparing to host its first-ever Oktoberfest, which will display the rich cultural heritage of the Acholi people.

Organised by Gulu City and partners, the Oktoberfest will take place from October 6th to 14th and seeks to foster pride in Acholi heritage, promote cultural exchange, and create a platform for unity and appreciation among diverse communities.

Alfred Okwonga, the mayor of Gulu City, explained that Oktoberfest, adapted from the Germans, will be a cultural exchange program where people come together and celebrate Acholi heritage.

The festival will feature a diverse array of activities, including a marathon to start the event, traditional dances such as Bwola, the royal dance performed during significant ceremonies, and Dingi Dingi, a dance that originated from children’s games and mimics the graceful movements of antelopes and the crested crane.

Okwanga said the festival would also have a tourism day, where the Uganda Wildlife Authority will show the animals and tourism sites in Acholi and other parts of the country.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to savour authentic Acholi cuisine, participate in storytelling sessions, and engage with local artisans showcasing traditional crafts.

Beyond celebrating Acholi traditions, the festival aims to facilitate cultural exchange by inviting participants from other ethnic groups within Uganda and beyond.

Okwonga explained that, unlike the annual Acholi Cultural festival, which aims at preserving the Acholi culture, the Oktoberfest aims to sell the Acholi culture beyond Uganda, to bring in more revenue.

Okwonga said three partners are already working together to ensure the success of the festival, including a team from Germany.

Okwonga said the Oktoberfest is a celebration of unity, culture, and friendship, that was inspired by his visit to Munich, Germany in October 2024.

“I experienced the vibrancy of Oktoberfest first-hand. I knew this was something that could bring immense value to our beloved city,” Okwonga said.

A few residents of Gulu City have welcomed the idea, saying it is good for relating with other tribes, but must have focus.

Naphtali Obur, an elder in an elder in Tegwana parish, said although celebrating culture is important, the organizers should ensure it has focus and laves a positive impact.

According to Obur, any event that has a monetary aspect is bound to cause conflict or disunity.

“While celebrating culture is important, we must ensure that the event remains respectful of our traditions and does not become so commercialised,” Obur said.

Kevin Adong, a seller of Acholi relics at Gulu Main Market, is excited about the event, saying it is a chance for business people like her to sell more crafts.

“Events like this attract visitors and increase sales of our items. Even the music and dance groups from within would come to buy our products for their performance and attire,” Adong said.

During the event, cultures across Uganda and other countries will gather to celebrate, reflect, and connect. This year’s event, which is the first, will merge Bavarian traditions with Uganda’s rich cultural heritage.