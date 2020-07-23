Gulu city seeking additional land for construction of garbage recycling plant

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu City authorities are seeking for 10 acres of land to construct a garbage recycling plant in Laroo, Gulu East Division.

The plant is being constructed under the integrated program to improve the living condition in Gulu. It is funded by the German Development Bank KFW at 28 billion shillings.

Robert Towler, the team leader of the integrated program to improve the living conditions in Gulu project says they need additional 10 acres of land for the plant that can serve the city for at least more than two decades.

Once completed, the plant shall be able to sort out plastic and organic waste and recycle the waste for various purposes including production of compost manure to sell to farmers in and around Gulu.

The site will also house offices, weighing bridges among other equipment.

George Aligec Lapir, the President Gulu City Development Forum says landowners around the garbage site have been contacted and negotiations are underway for the city authorities to acquire more land around the site.

Christine Langol, a member of the city development forum says there is need for the city authorities to sensitize the masses about managing household and disposing of garbage to stop reckless dumping of garbage.

In 2008, the World Bank funded the construction of a garbage recycling plant in Laroo Division in Gulu municipality at 2.5 Billion Shillings. However, the project stalled due to what National Environmental Management Authority- NEMA said was a miscalculation of the project.

The municipality subsequently received just 1 billion shillings to construct the site which has since filled up.

URN