Gulu city allocates UGX 13.7 billion for education sector

Gulu city allocated a lion’s share to Education Department

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu City Council has allocated 13.7 Billion Shillings to the education sector for the financial year 2021/2022.

The money is part of the 36.9 Billion Shillings budget proposal for the city.

Alfred Okwonga, the Gulu City Mayor says the budget allocation for the Education Department is aimed at expanding and improving school infrastructural facilities like classrooms, staff houses, energy and lighting, as well as water and sanitation among others.

According to Okwonga, 70 million shillings out of the 13.7 billion shillings shall be used to construct teachers houses at Pece Primary School while 64.5 million shillings shall be used to renovate three classrooms at Christ the King Demonstration Primary School.

He added that 26 million shillings shall also be used to construct five stance latrines at St. Kizito Aywee Primary School.

According to Okwonga, Gulu city allocated a lion’s share to Education Department to enable them to realize its mission of supporting special needs education for disadvantaged children, enhance institutional quality to increase pupils’ achievement, and also eliminate gender disparity in education.

Josephine Anena Oginga, the Headmistress of Labourline Primary School in Gulu city says the biggest challenge in the education department is the lack of staff houses in most of the primary schools in the city, which has affected timekeeping by the teachers hence negatively impacting effective teaching.

Anena says that Gulu city authorities should also consider rehabilitating roads leading to most schools since they are poor, making them impassable during rainy seasons.

Gulu city also allocated 12.1 billion shillings for roads, 3.7 billion shillings for administration and 2.1 billion shillings for the health department among others.

Joyce Alima, the Gulu city speaker says that Gulu City Council will approve the budget for the financial year 2021/2022 on Friday.

