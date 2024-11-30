Guinness World Records: 112-year-old Brazilian becomes oldest man alive

LONDON, ENGLAND | TASS | 112-year-old Joao Marinho Neto from Brazil is now the oldest living man in the world after the death of British citizen John Tinniswood, the previous record holder, who died on November 26, according to the Guinness World Records website.

Neto is currently 112 years and 52 days old. He lives in the municipality of Apuiares in the coastal state of Ceara in northeastern Brazil. Neto is now the only man born in 1912 still alive on Earth.

For many decades, the centenarian worked in agriculture, gathering crops and tending livestock from an early age. His wife passed away in 1994, but he still has a large family: six children, 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Neto attributes his longevity to being surrounded by good people and having his loved ones by his side.

According to the LongeviQuest organization, Brazil now has three of the top five oldest living men on the planet. The second oldest man after Neto is 111-year-old Jos· L·vino Ferreira, while 110-year-old Primo Olivieri is the fifth oldest male alive. The third and fourth spots are held by 111-year-old Ken Wicks from Australia and 111-year-old Ilario Orozco Lemus from Mexico, respectively.

The oldest man on record is Japan’s Jiroemon Kimura, who lived to be 116 years and 54 days old before passing away in 2013. The oldest living person on the planet is 116-year-old woman Tomiko Itooka from Japan.

