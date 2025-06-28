Govt vows to protect human rights ahead of 2026 elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | State Minister for Internal Affairs, David Muhoozi, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting human rights, as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections.

Speaking at a national dialogue held to commemorate the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Muhoozi emphasized that upholding human dignity is not optional but a constitutional and moral obligation.

“Our commitments to end torture are not just legal or rhetorical,” Muhoozi stated. “They reflect the values enshrined in our Constitution, particularly Articles 24 and 44, which protect every person from cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.”

Held under the theme “Towards Torture-Free Communities and Elections for All, ”the national dialogue brought together government officials, human rights defenders, development partners, and civil society organizations.

Muhoozi acknowledged Uganda’s ratification of international treaties such as the United Nations Convention Against Torture and its own domestic legislation the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act (Cap. 130), as key pillars in its legal framework against torture.

He noted that institutions under his ministry, notably the Uganda Police Force and the Uganda Prisons Service, are being equipped to align their operations with a human rights-based approach. “In the context of elections, the police must maintain law and order while ensuring citizens can exercise their rights freely and safely,” Muhoozi said.

The minister emphasized that police officers are being trained on proportional use of force, proper crowd control, and rules of engagement that respect freedoms of assembly, association, and expression. He also called for improved identification systems for officers during operations to promote transparency.

About the correctional system, Muhoozi said the Uganda Prisons Service is committed to improving conditions for inmates and reducing pretrial detention times, particularly for capital offenses. He also pointed to ongoing efforts to expand rehabilitation through vocational skilling programs. “Skilling inmates is one of the best ways to reduce recidivism and promote reintegration into society. Statistics show that those who are trained are less likely to reoffend,” he said.

According to Muhoozi the government is promoting alternatives to custodial sentencing, such as community service, to decongest prisons and ensure humane treatment of offenders, in line with the restorative justice approaches.

Mariam Wangadya, the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Chairperson, noted that serious violations persist, especially in detention facilities and during public order enforcement.

“As a country, we must do more than just condemn torture. We must listen to survivors, believe them, and ensure that they have access to justice, rehabilitation, and meaningful redress,” Wangadya said.

She cited recent tribunal hearings in Hoima District, where survivors testified to horrific abuses on prison farms, including one young man who lost his leg and ability to have children, and another who suffers from a rotting leg due to untreated injuries. “These are not just isolated incidents. They reflect systemic gaps that need urgent redress, torture is a virus that eats away at the soul of our nation.”

Wangadya stressed the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in ensuring a peaceful and rights-respecting election process in 2026. The UHRC called on the Electoral Commission, security agencies, civil society, and the media to work together in fostering transparency, civic education, and accountability. “To the security agencies, use your tools of authority to protect the powerless not to instill fear, to the Electoral Commission, the future of democracy in Uganda lies in your hands,” she urged.

****

URN