Govt unveils new revolving fund for Luweero triangle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Another revolving fund has been unveiled, to boost household incomes in Luweero Triangle, an area where the National Resistance Army started a guerilla war that brought President Yoweri Museveni to power.

The fund channeled through the Parish Community Associations (PCAs) model, will see each parish given 30 million Shillings to boost already existing projects and revolves. The funds revolve within the parish on an annual basis. Up to eight billion Shillings has been allocated to the scheme in its first phase.

State Minister for Luweero Triangle Denis Ssozi Galabuzi says the grant is intended to provide capital to associations within the parishes and to boost member incomes. Galabuzi says that unlike other schemes that have failed, under the new funding, associations have the mandate to decide on how to utilize the grant and who should benefit from the guidance of local leaders.

He added that the new model eliminates bureaucracies that have made funding inaccessible for grass roots communities in all other schemes.

Galabuzi said that the scheme is being piloted in selected sub counties in eight districts before it’s rolled out in all districts that lie within Luweero Triangle. The targeted districts are Luweero, Nakaseke, Kyankwanzi, Kabarole, Kasese and Bunyangabu among others.

On Thursday, Minister Galabuzi handed over dummy cheques worth 357 million Shillings to Parish Community Associations in the sub counties of Kapeeka, Semuto Sub County and Semuto town council to kick start the implementation.

Several programmes have been implemented within the Luweero Triangle over the years, to boost incomes of veterans and residents in areas affected by the NRA led insurgency that ended in 1986. However many have been suspended after failing to create impact.

During the 2010/2011 financial year, the office of the Prime Minister through the Ministry of Luweero Triangle released funds to be issued to residents as soft loans. But the office of the Prime Minister suspended the program after many of the beneficiaries defaulted. The locals reportedly declined to return the money, calling it a reward from the president.

In 2008, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries distributed hundreds of head of cattle to farmers in Luweero under the livestock restocking exercise. The beneficiaries were expected to pass over calves to other farmers for the continuity of the program. However, the first beneficiaries of the program sold the calves, ending the cycle without any impact.

However, local leaders and residents in the selected parishes are hopeful that unlike all the above programmes, the Parish Community Associations (PCA) model will create the much desired impact.

Nakaseke District Chairman Ignatius Koomu says that the intended beneficiaries have been sensitized and have learnt from the past that mismanaging such schemes is a disadvantage to them. Semuto Town Council chairperson Richard Kizito says that giving funds to existing projects gives the projects a niche’ over other programmes that sought to support startups.

He added that Parish Community Associations which excel in performance will get an additional 70 million Shillings.

Maria Nazziwa, a resident of Mijinje parish in Nakaseke welcomes the initiative, which she says us a boost to some of the pro0jects which were struggling as a result of limited capital.

Sam Matovu the Chairperson of Mijinje Parish Integrated Community Association is optimistic that the project will transform the communities because of the involvement of residents in decision making.

