Gov’t to conduct food aid audit in Karamoja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of the Prime Minister is to carry out an audit on food aid supplied to Karamoja. The move follows the alleged mismanagement of food supplied to schools in the region.

Karamoja Affairs Minister, Eng. John Byabagambi says he has been instructed by the government to conduct an audit to ascertain whether the food that is given by the World Food Programme, (WFP) and the Office of the Prime Minister reaches the intended beneficiaries.

The minister observes that while the government has been providing food to schools, which act as a bait for learners to attend classes, some teachers have reportedly been using it for their personal gain. He adds that theft of food in schools is frustrating the government effort to transform Karamoja through education.

Lydia Wamala, the WFP Communications Officer acknowledges food mismanagement in schools across Karamoja.

“Yes, WFP has encountered the diversion of food intended for school children in Karamoja. The diversion is the result of actions by some school administrators and teachers. We have urged local district leaders and school administrators to address this issue”, Wamala wrote in a mail.

Peter Ken Lochap, the Resident District Commissioner in Moroto says food theft in schools has remained a very big challenge but notes that some measures have been undertaken to curb the vice.

The last term, Police arrested the headteacher of Moroto Prison primary school, Ananias Echor for allegedly mismanaging four tons of maize and beans meant for pupils in his school. The headteacher has since been interdicted.

In March, David Okidi, the head teacher of Kokuwam Primary School with his Deputy were put behind bars for allegedly mismanaging 400 of maize and beans in their school. The food was part of the balances from term three supplies.

URN