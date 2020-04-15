Gov’t releases UGX 165M to districts for COVID-19 fight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has released Shillings 165 million to districts to intensify the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic. It follows the approval of a supplementary budget of Shillings 304 billion by parliament last week to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to the breakdown, the Health sector bagged Shillings 104.2 billion, security Shillings 77.4 billion, ICT Shillings 6 billion, Local governments Shillings 36.2 billion, Disaster response Shillings 59.4 billion and MPs Shillings 10 billion among others. URN has learnt that the Finance Ministry has disbursed Shillings 165 million to each district to intensify the campaign against the spread of coronavirus.

The Luweero district COVID-19 task force chairperson, Phoebe Namulindwa and District Health Officer, Dr. Innocent Nkonwa have acknowledged receipt of Shillings 165 Million. He says the money is meant for surveillance, coordination, establishment of isolation centers and fuel allowance for the Task force members among other activities. Nkonwa however says they are still waiting for guidelines on how to utilize the money before they can budget for it.

He also acknowledged receipt of other items from the Health Ministry meant to help health workers in detection and handling suspected COVID-19 cases. The items include 150 face masks, 5000 disposable guns, 100 swabs, 500 biohazard bags, five aprons and five temperature guns among others. Luweero has so far registered 165 suspected COVID-19 cases which have all turned out negative.

In Nakasongola district, the Chief Administrative Officer, Alex Felix Majeme said they received notification about the release of the money but are yet to receive the funds or circular on the matter. He however says they received cash donations from Members of Parliament and relief items from organizations to boost their response to COVID-19 cases.

Wakiso district was also quoted in the media acknowledging receipt of the money but said it was little. Since outbreak of the corona pandemic, Nakaseke, Nakasongola and Luweero districts have been struggling to respond to suspected cases due to lack of funds. The Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary, Keith Muhakanizi couldn’t be reached comment as he neither pick nor return call from our reporter.

The Ministry Spokesperson, Jim Mugunga declined to comment on the matter.

URN