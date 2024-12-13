Govt releases sh50bn to resettle landslide victims

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government has released sh50 billion to resettle over 5,000 households living in disaster-prone areas in the Bugisu region.

This was revealed on Wednesday by Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja while meeting leaders in the Bugisu region in Mbale City.

She said that after last month’s landslides in Bulambuli, President Museveni ordered the Ministry of Finance to release 50 billion shillings to her office such that they could buy more land at the Bunambutye resettlement area, in Bulambuli district.

Nabbanja also said that households who prefer to buy land at a safe place to settle will be given money.

She says that they are going to use leaders during the selection of beneficiaries such that they can get actual victims and the priority will be given to over 1,000 people who were resettled at Bunambutye IDP camp.

Isiah Sasaga, Member of Parliament Budadiri East asked the government to consider victims in Sironko District who were promised to be relocated by the government in 2015 following landslides which left several people dead.

Kosea Kimono the LCV chairperson of Manafwa district says that people living in disaster-risk sub-counties like Butoto, Buweswa, and Bunabutsale among others are willing to move but are waiting for money. He urged political leaders to support the government by encouraging people living in disaster areas to vacate

The number of bodies recovered from the Buluganya landslide in Bulambuli district still stands at 36 and over 100 are still missing.

****

URN