Gov’t investigating conduct of security personnel-Mbayo

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister-in-charge of the Presidency Ester Mbayo, says the government is investigating the conduct of some security personnel. Mbayo says that the security personnel could be harbouring ill intentions against the government.

Mbayo who on Wednesday opened up a two-day retreat for Resident District Commissioners -RDCs, Internal District Security Officer-DISOs and NRM party district Chairpersons from greater Masaka sub-region, at Hotel Brovad in Masaka town revealed that intelligence reports are pointing to elements of sabotage, intrigue and malice against the government within the security circles.

According to Mbayo, some security personnel were exposed during last week’s protests which were sparked off by the arrest of the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu during his campaign trail in Luuka district.

Mbayo who is also the Woman Member of Parliament for Luuka district alleges that some security officers in different parts of the country deliberately looked on as the rioters went on a rampage which raises suspicion about their commitment to serve and secure the government and safety of the people.

Mbayo also took a swipe against the international community who she says is on a fault-finding mission against the government. She asked the district security teams to stand up and defend the integrity of the NRM government against any forces that sabotage or blackmail the government.

Major David Matovu the Kyotera Resident District Commissioner challenged the government to rein over cultural and religious leaders whom he says are inciting the public through their continued public statements.

Matovu argues that some religious and cultural leaders are biased against the government.

At least 50 people are reported to have been killed in the protests across the country.

URN