Government extends commitment to curb Trafficking

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Internal Affairs vowed to double its efforts in ensuring that it eliminates the vice of human trafficking which is one of the big threats faced by Ugandans (especially the less privileged).

At the Commemoration of World Day against Trafficking in person held at Kabira Country Club in Kampala, on Sunday, Gen Kahinda Otafiire the Minister of Internal Affairs noted that Government is committed to eliminating human trafficking and thus asked other stakeholders to work closely with them for a successful Implementation.

“We must not leave any citizen behind; we should solidify our efforts through partnership. We appreciate both local and international partners who have supported in fighting human trafficking as well as creating awareness among the communities.” Remarked Gen Otafiire in his message read by Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu (Permanent Secretary Min of Internal Affairs)

He pointed out that Trafficking is a global problem which cuts across, nobody can address it on an individual basis thus calling for a coordinated effort.

“Uganda has porous Borders, whereby out it has 2698km of borderline with 5 different countries but immigration has only 67 points. This, therefore, creates another challenge in tackling the vice,”