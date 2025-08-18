Glovo invests Shs 33b in Uganda’s economy

The country emerges as Glovo’s greenest market, fusing rapid digital growth with sustainable mobility

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Glovo, the Spain-headquartered multi-category delivery platform, has marked its fifth anniversary in Uganda with the opening of a new office in Kampala, signalling a Shs 33 billion investment that is reshaping the country’s e-commerce landscape, creating thousands of jobs, and positioning Uganda as the company’s greenest market worldwide.

Since entering Uganda in 2020, Glovo has grown from a niche delivery service into a major player in the platform economy, enabling both large and small businesses to digitize, expand their customer reach, and tap into the convenience economy.

The company’s Shs 33 billion capital injection over the past five years has generated more than 6,000 jobs across the value chain. This includes direct employment at its offices and indirect opportunities through its partner stores, restaurants, and rider network, executives say.

The economic ripple effect has been substantial. Over 3,000 local shops and restaurants—95% of them small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)—have joined Glovo’s platform, leveraging its digital tools to reach customers beyond their physical locations.

According to company data, these partnerships have generated Shs 143 billion in direct economic value since launch, illustrating how technology-driven marketplaces can accelerate SME growth and resilience in a competitive retail environment.

“Uganda has been a remarkable growth story for Glovo,” said Ivy Maingi, country manager for Glovo Uganda. “The opening of our new Kampala office marks the start of our next growth chapter—one focused on scale, digital tools for partners, and expanded electric vehicle adoption.”

Uganda also holds the distinction of being Glovo’s greenest market globally. In 2024, 37% of all orders in the country were delivered using electric or non-combustion vehicles, outpacing all other Glovo markets. Currently, 39% of riders use electric motorbikes, with the company targeting 70% adoption through subsidies in partnership with Zembo, a leading Ugandan electric mobility provider. Electric motorbikes emit 21% less CO₂ than petrol-powered equivalents and reduce fuel costs by up to 58%, saving riders an average of Shs 84,500 per month.

Cosmas Mwikirize, superintendent of Industrial Value Chains Development at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, praised Glovo’s role in advancing the green economy and digital transformation.

“Glovo’s work in Uganda over the past five years shows how the platform economy can drive innovation, create jobs, and support our transition to greener transport solutions. We look forward to continued collaboration to ensure more Ugandans benefit from digital opportunities while contributing to sustainable economic growth,” he said.

Beyond environmental gains, Glovo’s expansion is directly tied to Uganda’s broader ambitions for digital inclusion, cashless payments, and value addition within the services and manufacturing-linked sectors. By digitizing ordering, payments, and delivery logistics, the company is helping formalize small businesses, increase transparency, and create new efficiencies in urban supply chains.

Currently operating in Kampala, Mukono, and Entebbe, Glovo partners with 900 stores and restaurants and engages 1,000 active riders. With plans to double its Ugandan business within the next two years, the company is betting on rising smartphone penetration, growing consumer appetite for convenience services, and accelerated adoption of electric mobility to fuel its next phase of growth.

The newly opened Kampala office at AHA Towers, 7 Lourdel Road, will serve as a hub for partner support, rider engagement, and recruitment, as well as a base for rolling out new digital solutions for merchants. Management says this central location will enable better integration of its operational, partner, and environmental strategies as it seeks to consolidate market leadership.

Glovo’s investment in Uganda aligns with broader continental trends. Between 2020 and 2024, the company generated over €1 billion in direct economic value for 45,000 businesses across six African countries, 90% of them SMEs. Africa now accounts for a quarter of Glovo’s global footprint, with Uganda playing a critical role as a testing ground for its green mobility initiatives.

By combining capital investment, technology, and sustainability, Glovo is positioning itself not only as a delivery service but as an ecosystem player influencing the future of urban commerce, green transport, and SME competitiveness in Uganda, experts say.