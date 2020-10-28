GLOVO enters Ugandan market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On-demand delivery app, Glovo, has launched its operations in Kampala as part of its market expansion strategy.

This is the second market in East Africa following Kenya in 2018. The firm has two more operations on the African continent including Morocco.

Glovo is a multi-category on-demand platform that allows users to order anything with a simple tap on their smartphone. It is entirely focused on helping customers with their immediate needs in busy cities around the world.

The customers can order anything that fits on a motorbike and it will be delivered to them by a specialist Glovo rider, called a Glover. These among others include groceries from Carrefour and other partners, restaurant food from KFC, Java.

William Benthall, Glovo’s General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa expressed his optimism towards the new venture.

“We are extremely excited about our launch in Uganda and we think that residents of Kampala should be feeling the same way. Hundreds of thousands of people in cities across Africa are already used to integrating Glovo into their daily lives to help them to save time and money and we are optimistic that our solution will be a welcome addition to customers, restaurants and stores in Uganda,” he said.

“Uganda is a uniquely interesting market for Glovo. Residents of Kampala are used to using Boda Boda’s to move around and order food and other products. In addition to this informal market, there is also a large segment of the population using apps to move around or order goods for delivery. This provides an interesting opportunity to introduce a fresh new service with low prices and amazing user experience,” he added.

Customers can also use the platform to request a rider to send or collect packages, and they can track their rider at all times and whatever they order on the platform should be with them in under 45 minutes and if it arrives in over 60 minutes the delivery is free.