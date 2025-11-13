Global South media, think tank forum to open in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG | Xinhua | The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Africa Partnership Conference will be held this week to discuss ways to strengthen global governance and deepen China-Africa cooperation.

More than 200 representatives from over 160 media outlets, think tanks, government organizations and other institutions from China and 41 African countries, as well as the African Union, will gather Thursday and Friday to engage in discussions under the theme “Reforming Global Governance: New Roles and Visions for China-Africa Cooperation.”

During the forum, guests from Global South countries will hold in-depth discussions on three topics: “China-Africa Commitments to Global Governance Reform,” “China-Africa Action for Global South Revitalization,” and “China-Africa Exchange in Global Civilizational Coexistence.”

Participants will also attend a series of activities, including a cultural exchange event between China’s Hunan Province and its African partners.

The forum will feature the release of a think tank report titled “Jointly Building a New Model of Global Leadership — Work together in Pursuit of a More Just and Rational Global Governance System,” and the launch of the Global South joint communication partnership network “United in Heart, Path and Action — 2026 China-Africa Partnership Empowerment Action Plan.”

Jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency and the African Union, the forum brings together Chinese and African participants with the aim of deepening exchanges and cooperation between media and think tanks.

They seek to amplify the main theme of the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, and to pool wisdom to make the Global South a stabilizing force for safeguarding peace, a pillar of open development, a constructive player in global governance, and a promoter of mutual learning among civilizations. ■