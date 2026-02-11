Global agribusinesses deepen roots in China’s rural revitalization drive

BEIJING | Xinhua | As China advances comprehensive rural revitalization and bolsters food security, multinational agribusinesses are finding new impetus to deepen their engagement across the nation’s extensive agricultural value chain — from livestock breeding and feed supplies to product processing and rural services.

The recent release of China’s annual “No. 1 central document” has provided a policy underpinning for this renewed interest. Prioritizing rural reform, agricultural modernization and farmers’ income growth, the 2026 policy blueprint highlights the pivotal roles of technological innovation and leading enterprises, presenting a tangible list of opportunities for multinational corporations.

There is a clear policy directive for a push to accelerate the breeding and promotion of breakthrough crop varieties, and to advance the industrialization of biological breeding — an area that German conglomerate Bayer has been watching closely.

Bayer has built a strong presence in China’s corn seed sector, operating four breeding and R&D centers and one dedicated breeding base through its local joint venture, with cumulative investment approaching 600 million yuan (about 86.4 million U.S. dollars) and more than 20,000 germplasm resources introduced from overseas.

By bringing in advanced technologies and methodologies such as molecular marker-assisted selection, doubled haploids and genomic selection, and integrating them with localized breeding and field validation, Bayer has accelerated the development and commercialization of high-yield, stress-tolerant corn varieties tailored to China’s unique growing conditions.

“Through tangible, locally driven R&D innovation, Bayer provides Chinese farmers with high-yield, stress-tolerant corn varieties, helping boost production and harvests while supporting China’s seed industry revitalization,” said Leo Hu, country division head of Bayer Crop Science Greater China.

This year’s policy blueprint also calls for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things and robotics into the agricultural sector, opening up greater space for collaboration with global agriculture giants like Cargill, a U.S. agribusiness leader which has been ramping up its digital technology deployment in China.

Cargill, which is an integrated player in animal nutrition and agricultural processing, has launched a digital feed solution that leverages online near-infrared technology and cloud computing to manage feed production.

“China possesses a globally leading, complete agricultural industry chain and strong manufacturing capabilities. Its focus on modernization, green transformation and technological innovation is highly aligned with our core business,” said Guan Huili, president of Cargill China.

Syngenta Group China is also deepening its footprint in the country, with a diverse crop protection, seed and farming services portfolio. “The No. 1 document’s focus on enhancing agricultural sci-tech innovation efficiency presents a major opportunity for us,” said Su Fu, president of Syngenta Group China.

The company is currently building a global R&D center in Shanghai’s Jinshan District, focusing on innovative compounds and biologicals to serve China’s pest control and green agricultural development needs.

Beyond technological upgrading, the policy agenda also places strong emphasis on ensuring that modernization translates into tangible income gains for farmers. Increasing farmers’ incomes remains a central task, and the government’s call to expand the channels and approaches for farmers to participate in industrial development has seen foreign businesses play active roles.

CP Group, a Thai conglomerate that has been operating in China for over four decades, has invested in major projects such as a 3-million-layer hen facility in Beijing’s Pinggu District, which produces over 800 million eggs annually.

Xue Zengyi, senior vice chairman of CP Group Agro-industry & Food Business, China Area, noted that the project relies on a collaborative platform involving the group, local government, farming cooperatives and financial institutions. By allowing farmers to contribute land as shares, the model provides both dividend income and local employment — a model now being replicated across the country.

Looking ahead, Xue said that CP Group will actively seize development opportunities in China and continue building multi-party, win-win platforms for new rural development, deepening integration across the agricultural value chain and expanding collaboration with local partners as it seeks to grow in step with the Chinese market and share in its long-term development. ■