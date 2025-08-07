Ghanaian president appoints 2 acting ministers as nation mourns deceased officials

Thursday , August 7 2025
The Independent August 7, 2025 AFRICA Leave a comment

Minister of Defense Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation Murtala Muhammed were killed in the crash, Julius Debrah, chief of staff at the Presidency, announced at a press briefing. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

ACCRA, GHANA | Xinhua | Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday assigned two serving ministers additional responsibilities after a helicopter crash killed Defense Minister Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

A release from the presidency said Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson will assume additional responsibility as acting minister of defense until further notice.

In addition, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah will also bear additional responsibility as acting minister of environment, science, technology and innovation until further notice.

A helicopter crashed in Ghana’s southern region of Ashanti on Wednesday, killing all eight occupants, including the defense and environment ministers.

The government has announced a three-day mourning period from Thursday to Saturday. A further statement from the presidency said the three-day mourning period would culminate in an evening of memorials and reflections on Saturday. ■

