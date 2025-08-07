Ghanaian president appoints 2 acting ministers as nation mourns deceased officials

ACCRA, GHANA | Xinhua | Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday assigned two serving ministers additional responsibilities after a helicopter crash killed Defense Minister Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

A release from the presidency said Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson will assume additional responsibility as acting minister of defense until further notice.

In addition, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah will also bear additional responsibility as acting minister of environment, science, technology and innovation until further notice.

A helicopter crashed in Ghana’s southern region of Ashanti on Wednesday, killing all eight occupants, including the defense and environment ministers.

The government has announced a three-day mourning period from Thursday to Saturday. A further statement from the presidency said the three-day mourning period would culminate in an evening of memorials and reflections on Saturday. ■